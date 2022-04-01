New video shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

New video footage from the Oscars has given fans a closer look at Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

The clip shows the aftermath of the moment Will stormed the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday night, after the comedian made a joke about Jada’s shaved head.

In the newly released footage, which was filmed behind Will and Jada’s seats, the actor returns to his seat as Chris addresses the audience following the slap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

As Chris says, “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Jada appears to laugh at the line.

Once he returns to his seat, Will shouts at Chris, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

Jada is seen sitting with her back straight as Rock replies, “Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke,” before Will repeats, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth!”

After Chris tells Will, “I’m going to, okay?” Jada seems to laugh when Rock adds, “That was the … greatest night in the history of television.”

Will has since apologised for his actions at the Oscars, and The Academy have launched a formal review of the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)