New update on the return of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars as ‘six celebrities sign on to take part’

Six celebrities have reportedly signed on to take part in the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars, despite recent doubt over the show returning in 2026.

Earlier this week, the programme was mysteriously absent from RTÉ’s upcoming schedule of programming for Autumn 2025 to Spring 2026.

ShinAwiL boss Larry Bass, who produces the show every year, subsequently admitted they were still in talks with RTÉ, and that as of now, no contract has been signed.

However, an insider has since claimed the show is “definitely coming back”, and producers have already recruited six out of ten stars to take part.

“Dancing is definitely coming back. It’s been signed, sealed, now it just has to be delivered,” an RTÉ source told Extra.ie.

“Larry is looking for four more celebs to take part. He wants to secure a really strong line-up of stars this year. The six he has signed on already are a great mix, so he’s now down to his final four.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson told Goss.ie earlier this week that RTÉ is planning another spring schedule launch, when fans can expect an update on the show’s return.

While there’s fresh hope Dancing With The Stars will return, Doireann Garrihy won’t be hosting the show in 2026.

The presenter, who co-hosts the show with Jennifer Zamparelli, is currently preparing to welcome her first child with her husband Mark Mehigan.

This means the RTÉ star will be on maternity leave when the show returns in January.

Dancing with the Stars has become a mainstay of RTÉ One’s Sunday-night entertainment since its debut in 2017.

Through January to March 2025, the show’s eighth series aired successfully, which concluded with a star-studded finale on March 16, where Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and professional Laura Nolan took home the glitterball trophy.