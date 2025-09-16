New update on Tattle Life case as Neil and Donna Sands seek Oireachtas meeting

Copy by Aoife Moore

Neil and Donna Sands, the Irish couple behind the landmark Tattle Life case, are seeking to appear before the Oireachtas to discuss online abuse after appearing in Westminster yesterday.

The pair will also request that Google will be called to appear before the media committee to explain its continued monetisation of the platform.

They held a roundtable in the Westminster Parliament yesterday to confront the escalating harms caused by the forum Tattle.Life.

The couple are set to meet Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long in the coming weeks and it is expected a request will be made to Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan.

The session comes in the wake of a landmark defamation case that saw Donna and Neil Sands won the largest defamation award in Northern Irish history – approximately £2 million in combined damages and costs.

The case unveiled the owner of the gossip site to be Sebastian Bond, a software developer believed to currently be living in Asia.

It was confirmed yesterday that criminal action is now underway against site operator Sebastian Bond at senior levels within the police.

Ofcom also confirmed an active investigation into the site, focusing on breaches of the Online Safety Act with the Director, Almudena Lara stating; “This site is exactly why I chose this job”.

Bond’s recent appeal to have his assets unfrozen was rejected, after the court learned he had £1.6 million in cryptocurrency. The case will now moves forward to enforce Judge McAlindon’s original judgment for costs.

The Westminster meeting was hosted by MP Apsana Begum and organised by Dr Jessica Taylor, founder of VictimFocus.

This follows a report for Parliament and key stakeholders which analysed 150 victims cases, all targeted, stalked and threatened on website Tattle.Life.

One mother described how fabricated allegations of child abuse on Tattle.Life led to her children being taken from her.

Though the claims were proven to be false, she said her children “never came back to being themselves” after a 6 week ordeal away from their mother.

A parenting blogger Simon Harris presented screenshots of death threats he had received online, while Caroline Hirons, a skincare expert with millions of followers online, shared how images of her grandchildren and her private property deeds had been published.

Other victims shared how their lives, careers and mental health were destroyed and many tried to commit suicide, after relentless campaigns on Tattle.Life that included harassment, abuse, doxxing, posting of sensitive personal data, false reports to authorities and stalking.

86% of the 250 victims analysed by Dr Jessica Taylor confirmed that their desperate pleas and complaints to Tattle.Life were ignored.

Tyrone native Donna Sands said yesterday: “For nearly a decade, that site tore people’s lives apart while its owner hid in the shadows.

“Our legal win proved that abusers can be unmasked and brought to justice, but hearing so many new victims today shows our victory was only the beginning.”