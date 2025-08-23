New TV boss admits ‘the door has not closed’ on Ryan Tubridy returning to RTÉ after €150k repayment

Steve Carson, who was appointed RTÉ’s head of video last year, has admitted “the door has not closed” on Ryan Tubridy returning to the station.

The TV boss’ comments come after the presenter recently returned the €150,000 payment he received from RTÉ, following extended public debate surrounding the issue.

The former Late Late Show presenter departed from the national broadcaster in 2023 after becoming embroiled in a major scandal over undisclosed payments.

The €150,000 in question was linked to a contentious agreement from 2020, under which Ryan was to receive €225,000 over three years for attending three corporate events on behalf of The Late Late Show sponsor, Renault.

He ultimately received two payments of €75,000 – totalling €150,000 – through a barter account.

These payments were not disclosed in RTÉ’s published list of presenter salaries, sparking a national outcry once they came to light.

Ryan, who now works for Virgin Radio in the UK, said he made the repayment “without any discussions with RTE – or with anyone acting on their behalf – and without condition.”

During an interview with the Irish Independent, published on Saturday, Mr Carson noted that the repayment from Ryan is “welcomed”.

Two years ago, RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst said he would leave the door open for Ryan to return someday, and Steve said: “I agree with Kevin.”

“Kevin says the door is open and I think that’s the most sensible way to frame it.”

Steve confirmed he’s not currently in touch with Tubridy, but noted that he “worked closely with him when I was last here. He’d come in to do the Late Late.”

When asked if he would consider the fact some staff in RTÉ may not want him back, Steve replied: “Honestly, it genuinely hasn’t been top of the mind for me. The repayment has just happened, and I don’t want to give an opinion on the hoof.

“As I say, myself and the teams have kept our heads down and focused on all the programmes that are about to roll out over the next six or so months. That’s where I am.”

The 57-year-old previously worked for RTÉ, but left for the BBC in 2013, before his eventual return last October as head of video.

The telly boss also said he’s very happy with Patrick Kielty as host of The Late Late Show, and explained: “It’s an incredibly important show for us. It’s special in so many ways.”

“I don’t think any other broadcaster — and I’ve worked in a few places, and I’ve some experience of European broadcasting as well — has a show at the heart of the schedule that can cover everything.”

“Like, if someone Irish abroad wins something, the Late Late is the place you come back to to bring it home.

“Patrick Kielty is a fantastic host and, when I was working in Scotland, and heard that Alan Tyler, the head of entertainment, was considering Paddy for the role, I thought, ‘That’s a great idea, because he’s got the entertainment chops, quite a bit of experience and yet is relatively fresh to an audience in the Republic’.

“But he has that depth, too, and empathy, and he’s interested in what makes people tick. He’s interested in what makes Ireland tick. Other broadcasters look at that, and think, ‘How does that work? But it works brilliantly for our audience.”

Carson also heaped praise on Tommy Tiernan, and said: “That’s an important show for us. Tommy has reinvented the interview format.

“There are things that we do that are so distinctive that, if you looked at them in the [international TV] market, you’d go, ‘What is that?’ What Tommy does is so distinctive to his character.”

Steve, who is married to decorated broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, was announced as RTÉ’s new head of video in June 2024.

The former director of BBC Scotland was asked if he felt a sense of awkwardness in taking on the new role, and being perceived as his wife’s boss.

Steve replied: “Well, in practical terms, I’m not [her boss]. Miriam works for current affairs and for radio, which I don’t cover.

“The thing I would say is that Miriam’s career in RTÉ long predates mine and she has built her own career and her own rapport with the audience, which has had nothing to do with me.”