New trailer for The Crown shows Prince Charles screaming at Princess Diana during tense row

The upcoming season drops on Netflix next month

New trailer for The Crown shows Prince Charles screaming at Princess Diana...

A brand new trailer for the upcoming season of The Crown shows Prince Charles screaming at Princess Diana during a tense row.

In the teaser clip, actor Josh O’Connor plays an enraged Prince Charles as he furiously yells at his wife, played by Emma Corrin.

The video also shows Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) as she has one of her first audiences at Buckingham Palace.

The tense trailer is accompanied by the words of Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, who gave a speech on the day he married Prince Charles and Diana back in 1981.

The fourth season of The Crown, which will premiere on Netflix on November 15th, will follow the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change.

And as expected, the storyline will largely focus on Prince Charles’ rocky relationship with Princess Diana.

The couple wed in 1981, and welcomed two sons together – Prince William and Prince Harry. However, they decided to separate in 1991, and went on to divorce in 1996.

One year later, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident on August 31st, 1997.