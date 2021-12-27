New trailer for Dancing With The Stars released ahead of new season

A brand new trailer for Dancing with the Stars has been released.

Following a year-long hiatus, the series will return to RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Sunday, January 9th, with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Twelve celebrity contestants will be vying for the glitterball trophy this year, hoping to impress judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry, and Arthur Gourounlian – who has replaced Julian Benson.

The celebrity lineup for 2022 includes Love Island star Matthew MacNabb, Irish rugby star Jordan Conroy, author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Irish jockey Nina Carberry, TV presenter Grainne Seoige and newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna.

Completing the lineup is Paralympian Ellen Keane, comedian Neil Delamere, singer Erica Cody, model Missy Keating and Irish cyclist Nicholas Roche.

The brand new series will also introduce five new professional dancers – Maurizio Benenato, Salome Chachua, Hannah Kelly, Ervinas Merfeldas and Denys Samson.

They will join returning dancers Emily Barker, Karen Byrne, Pasquale La Rocca, John Nolan, Laura Nolan, Kylee Vincent and Stephen Vincent.