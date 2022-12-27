New season of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars set for ANOTHER major shake-up

RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars will return to our screens on January 8, and there will be some major changes to the show.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Doireann Garrihy will be co-hosting the popular show alongside Jennifer Zamparelli – after Nicky Byrne announced his shock departure.

It has since been revealed that the upcoming series will finish a week earlier than usual, ending after just 11 weeks instead of 12.

According to The Irish Sun, the decision to end the show early was made to save money,

A source told the publication: “Dropping a full episode was the only way Dancing With The Stars 2023 was going to get made. Things are that tight, they had to lose a whole week.”

An RTÉ spokesman told the outlet: “We do not comment on editorial decisions.”

It comes amid reports the upcoming series of DWTS will be the last.

This year’s line-up includes Panti Bliss, Glee star Damian McGinty, influencer Suzanne Jackson, Irish soccer star Stephanie Roche and former Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion.

2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan, Derry Girls actress Leah O’Rourke, GAA star Paul Brogan, rugby legend Shane Byrne and former State pathologist Marie Cassidy complete the line-up.

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.