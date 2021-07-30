New satire series about the Royal family sparks outrage on social media

HBO Max’s new satire series about the British royal family has sparked outrage on social media.

The Prince, created by Family Guy producer Gary Janetti, features fictionalised versions of the Royal family – and it doesn’t paint them in the best light.

The 12-episode series parodies palace life through the eyes of Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The show depicts eight-year-old George as a sharp-tongued child tyrant, which has prompted criticism online.

It’s safe to say royal fans are not happy about the series, as many have branded it “inappropriate” and “disrespectful”.

One fan tweeted: “This is inappropriate. And disrespectful. The children are all innocent and should be off limits! This should be pulled and never viewed. How can you in good conscious, let this happen?”

Another wrote: “Using a child like this is disgusting. Who on earth gave this the green light?”

Fans have also slammed the star-studded list of actors who voice characters in the show.

The cast includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Lucy Punch as the Duchess of Cambridge, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

Goss.ie has reached out to HBO Max for a comment.

