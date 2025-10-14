New reports claim Ray D’Arcy has been ‘tipped’ for television comeback with role in major reboot series

New reports claim Ray D’Arcy has been “tipped” to return to television with a role in a major reboot series.

According to industry insiders, it has been suggested that the Kildare native’s next move should be rebooting The Den alongside Zig & Zag, after his sudden exit from RTÉ Radio 1.

When the cherished program returned to RTE TV for a six-episode run on Sunday nights in 2020, it was a huge hit.

But RTE was unable to commission a second season, and co-star Dustin the Turkey was among those who criticised Montrose executives for the decision.

Industry insiders have now suggested that the 61-year-old, who was fired, should do a TV program on YouTube featuring the well-known comedy animals from Zog rather than searching for a new radio gig.

A source told The Irish Sun: “YouTube is the fastest-growing TV channel. It’s what everybody is watching right now.”

“Ray is a hard sell on his own, but together with Zig and Zag on a Den-type show on YouTube, they’d make a big splash.”

“They would have no shortage of celeb guests either for the show because Zig and Zag were on Channel 4’s Big Breakfast and are well known in Britain,” they continued.

However, the insider also reckoned that a comeback of the Den could be a massive goal for RTÉ.

They added: “Watching Ray on The Den with Zig and Zag is part of the Irish psyche. Even if they can’t call it The Den on YouTube, there would be so many people across Ireland who would stream that.”

“YouTube is the place now to watch TV, not RTE. That’s why shows like Spitting Image are on YouTube,” the source concluded.

The report comes after RTÉ Radio boss Patricia Monahan responded to criticism over Ray D’Arcy’s sudden exit from the station.

The broadcaster confirmed Ray’s departure from the station on Thursday, before the presenter slammed RTÉ management for how they handled the situation.

It has since been reported that the 61-year-old thought he would have the chance to say farewell to his listeners on Thursday, but he was suddenly pulled off the air.

According to reports, Ray had his normal 10am call with his producer, but by 11am he was told that Shay Byrne would be presenting his slot instead.

Sources have claimed there were concerns Ray would take a pop at RTÉ during his final broadcast.

Speaking on News At One today, RTÉ’s Director of Audio, Patricia Monahan was asked if RTÉ had been “unfair” to him.

“Look, with change of this scale, there are always difficult conversations to be had, and that’s never easy for anybody,” she said.

“I think Ray has given a brilliant 11 years to Radio 1, and that needs to be recognised, and I’d like to thank him for that contribution and recognise that. And indeed, the contribution that the team have made.

“He’s obviously not part of our future plans, and that’s never an easy thing or communication to have with somebody. But like I said, we wish him very well.

When asked if it could have been handled better, and if he should have been given the opportunity to say goodbye, Patricia replied: “Look, that is something I would always facilitate.

“Obviously different people choose to deal with that in different ways. But as far as I’m concerned, that’s something that would always be possible.”

The radio boss also insisted she wouldn’t have had a problem with Ray presenting his show on Thursday to say goodbye to his audience.