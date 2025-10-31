New report sheds light on Lily Allen’s finances as she puts New York home up for sale after David Harbour split

A new report has shed more light on Lily Allen’s finances, following the end of her marriage to David Harbour.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that singer-songwriter Lily had split from Stranger Things actor David, after nearly five years of marriage.

The BRIT Award winner subsequently released her first album in seven years, West End Girl, on October 24. The record appears to document the collapse of her marriage to David, alleging that he had an affair with a woman named ‘Madeline’ and asked Lily for an open relationship.

West End Girl has since become a smash-hit with critics and listeners alike, and is expected to secure the number 1 album spot in the UK.

On Thursday, Lily also announced that she will be touring West End Girl in the UK next year, as she embarks on her first tour in seven years in March.

Following her recent admission that she has had to “think about work” again to provide for her two children, a new report into Lily’s finances has now detailed that the singer is continuing to struggle.

A recent report confirmed that the New York City townhouse that Lily shared with David – which is also referenced in West End Girl – has gone on the market for $7.99 million.

However, the sale profits are not expected to be as high, as records show that the four-storey, five-bed property still has a $2.5 million mortgage. The apartment was purchased in January 2021 for $3.35 million.

This is the second time in recent years that Lily has had financial issues with property. Back in 2016, the Not Fair hitmaker was forced to sell her £4.2 million Cotswolds mansion to pay off a tax bill, after she was sued by her former tour manager.

Lily, who has an estimated £3 million net worth, also has two active UK companies, but both of them have not been thriving financially in recent months.

According to accounts filed earlier this year, Tourings Boring Ltd has accumulated losses of £11,122. Meanwhile, Pack It Up Pack It In LLP gained just £2,541 in accounts filed last month – down from £155,920 in 2024.

In an interview with Perfect Magazine last week, Lily opened up about her financial difficulties, admitting that she has had to return to work to help provide for her two daughters – 13-year-old Ethel and 12-year-old Marnie.

“Contrary to popular belief, my parents have not been bankrolling my life since I was 17 or 18 years old,” Lily insisted.

“A year and a half ago, I was financially stable and I didn’t have to think about work. And now I do. And this is what I do to earn money,” she admitted.

“I have two children to support. This is all I know how to do. I’m not going to train to be a lawyer now. It’s a bit late for that,” Lily added.