New report ‘reveals’ why Travis Kelce hasn’t proposed to Taylor Swift

A new report has revealed why Travis Kelce hasn’t proposed to Taylor Swift yet.

Rumours were rife the NFL player was going to pop the question to the singer around her birthday in December.

However, an insider has since told Page Six that they held off as they “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

However, fans won’t have to wait too long for an engagement announcement, as sources have claimed Travis will get down on bended knee this summer.

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” the insider claimed.

“They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

The couple have been dominating headlines ever since they were first linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

Since finishing the South American leg of her tour, Taylor and Travis have reportedly been living together at his $6 million mansion in Kansas City.

During an interview with TIME magazine late last year, Taylor gushed about their romance for the first time.

The singer admitted that the pair started seeing each other after Travis brought the songstress up on his podcast, New Heights.

At the time, the NFL star told listeners how he failed to give Taylor his number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour concerts.

“We started hanging out right after that,” she revealed.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Contrary to popular belief, the pair were already a “couple” when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

Her appearance at the game garnered huge media coverage, and made headlines all over the world.

Taylor added: “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care…We’re just proud of each other.”

The songstress also added that she thinks football is “awesome” and a sport she has been “missing out on” her whole life.