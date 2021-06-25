New report reveals why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘rejected’ Earl title for Archie

A new report has revealed why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejected an Earl title for their son Archie.

According to The Telegraph, the couple snubbed the title of Earl of Dumbarton for their firstborn, because they feared he’d be teased with “dumb” jokes.

A source told the newspaper: “They didn’t like the idea of Archie being called the Earl of Dumbarton because it began with the word ‘dumb’ [and] they were worried about how that might look.”

A second insider said: “It wasn’t just Meghan who pointed out the potential pitfalls, it also bothered Harry.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes declined to comment on the report when approached by the newspaper.

The news comes just months after Meghan complained about their son not having a title during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 39-year-old said she didn’t care about the “grandeur” of the title, but said she was concerned that a lack of title meant a lack of security for Archie.

“They were saying they didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan revealed.

At present, Harry and Meghan’s children will become eligible for HRH titles once Prince Charles ascends the throne.

Due to a Letters Patent issued in 1917 by King George V, male-line grandchildren of a monarch are currently entitled to be His or Her Royal Highness.

However, rumours are rife that Prince Charles may issue a new Letters Patent, which would limit the HRH title to the heir to the throne and their immediate family.