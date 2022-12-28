New report reveals where Emily Ratajkowksi stands with Pete Davidson after their ‘fling’

A new report has revealed where Emily Ratajkowski stands with Pete Davidson after their “fling”.

The former SNL star and the model were first romantically linked in November, and had been spotted on a number of outings together.

However, Emily, who split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, was papped locking lips with artist Jack Greer on December 21.

Meanwhile, Pete has been spotted numerous times getting cosy with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.

Page Six have since reported that Pete and Emily’s romance has fizzled out after just weeks of dating.

A source told the publication: “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” adding that it’s “fine with both of them.”

Emily has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian, who she shares a son with.

The model filed for divorce from her husband in September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their son Sylvester Apollo, who turns two on March 8, 2023.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Emily and Pete were “getting a little more serious.”

But just days after that report, the model was spotted on another date with DJ Orazio Rispo.

The Gone Girl star was previously spotted kissing Orazio back in October.

