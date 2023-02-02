New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart

A new report has revealed what’s really going on between Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart.

The former Disney Channel actress and The Chainsmokers star first sparked romance rumours last month, when they were papped looking cosy on a night out in New York.

The pair added fuel to speculation after they were photographed hanging out again, as they left New York’s Torrisi Bar & Restaurant holding hands.

A source has since told Us Weekly: “Selena and Drew have an amazing connection. They’re so happy to have gone with their guts and jumped in to give this a try.”

The insider added that they are “both very into each other”.

The publication have reported that Selena thinks Drew is “such a nice guy” and she “loves that” about him.

The Come & Get It singer is said to be “so affectionate” with The Chainsmokers star, and they are “having a lot of fun” together.

According to the publication, Selena, 30, and Drew, 33, “go bowling and to the movies” when spending time together.

Their rumoured romance comes after The Chainsmokers singer recent split from Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve.

Selena has kept her relationships out of the public eye since her 2017 split from The Weeknd.

The singer was also in a high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 until 2018.