New report ‘reveals’ what’s REALLY going on between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

A new report has “revealed” what’s really going on between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers actress sparked split speculation on February 12 after she deleted all traces of her fiancé from her Instagram feed, before sharing a cryptic post about “dishonesty”.

The pair were later seen leaving a marriage counselling office together.

Earlier this month, Megan attended the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars after party by herself, and without her engagement ring.

A source close to the couple has since told US Weekly that “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact. They are very hot and cold.”

A separate source told the publication: “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment.”

“They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

A source recently told People Magazine that Megan and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, are still working through relationship problems.

The insider said: “They’re not completely done. They’re still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over. They’re just not ready to totally call it yet.”

As rumours were rife of her and MGK’s split, Megan made her return to Instagram to shut down speculation MGK had cheated on her.

She wrote in a statement: “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

The 36-year-old concluded her post with a prayer hand and a purple heart emoji, and turned off the comments.

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.