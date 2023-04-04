New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio – amid ‘dating’ rumours

A new report has revealed what’s really going on between Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio, amid rumours they’re dating.

The Love Island host stepped out at the Hollywood legend’s pre-BAFTAs party in London back in February.

According to The UK Sun, the pair partied together spent more time together in New York last month.

A source told the publication: “Maya and Leo are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates.”

“They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything — they are having fun and seeing how it goes.”

“They live in different countries and Maya has had a long ­distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time. Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her.”

It comes after Leo’s rumoured romance with Gigi Hadid.

The model was first linked to the actor last September, after they were spotted hanging out on a number of occasions.

A report published in December claimed their romance had “fizzled out”; however, the pair were then spotted leaving the same restaurant in Milan, Italy in February.

Meanwhile Maya split from her fiancé Ben Simmons at the end of last year.

He later demanded the Love Island host return the £800k engagement ring he gave her.

After the news of their split hit headlines, Maya was linked to her ex-boyfriend Stormzy – who she previously dated for four years.