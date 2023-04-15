New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

A new report has revealed what’s really going on between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Earlier this month the makeup mogul, who split from her baby daddy Travis Scott late last year, was linked to the popular actor after celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi shared an unverified tip that they’re dating.

The tipster wrote: ”Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.”

Kylie and Timothée had been spotted hanging out at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show back in January, and were also seen out for dinner with Kylie’s sister Kendall and her new beau Bad Bunny last month.

Earlier this week the pair fuelled dating rumours after Kylie’s black Range Rover was spotted arriving at Timothée’s home in Beverly Hills on Thursday, per TMZ.

A source has since told Us Weekly that the mom-of-two is “enjoying getting to know,” and is “open to seeing where things go” the actor.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect,” the source said, describing him as “very charming” and “easy to talk to”.

The source added that Timothée “makes [Kylie] laugh”.

Although he’s “not like any of the other guys [she’s] dated before” and “may not seem like her type,” they insisted that the rumoured couple “have really good chemistry.”

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious,” the source added. “But so far, she likes what she sees.”

On Friday, Kylie and Timothée were spotted on a “secret date” outside LA’s Tito’s Tacos.

Timothée waited outside until he was picked up by Kylie’s car.

One of the makeup mogul’s security guards then hopped into the actor’s car, driving it behind Kylie’s car until they reached the restaurant.

The celebrities remained behind the tinted windows of the SUV to eat in peace.