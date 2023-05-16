New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady amid romance rumours

A new report has revealed what’s really going on between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady, amid rumours they’ve struck up a romance.

The pair were recently linked by celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, after they received a tip that the reality star was looking at properties near Tom’s home in the Bahamas.

The anonymous tipster claimed Kim was driving his golf cart as she drove around Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive residential community on the island.

While fans were excited about the prospect of Kim dating the NFL star, Page Six has reported that they’re just friends.

A well-placed source told the outlet: “Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay.”

However, the insider said there’s currently “no romance” between them.

A second source added: “She’s been eyeing property there for quite some time.”

A host of famous faces own houses in the area, including Jennifer Lopez, Michael Jordan, Justin Timberlake and Reese Witherspoon.

Kim has been single since she split from comedian Pete Davidson last August, after nine months together.

The 42-year-old started dating the SNL star following her split from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Meanwhile, Tom is back on the market after splitting from Gisele Bündchen late last year.

The sports star was recently linked to newly single Reese Witherspoon, but the rumours were shut down by the actress’ rep.

Tom shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with his ex-wife Gisele.

He’s also father to 15-year-old Jack, who he had with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynihan.