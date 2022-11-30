New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner

A new report has revealed what’s REALLY going on between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner.

The former One Direction star and the model are both newly single following their recent splits from actress Olivia Wilde and basketball player Devin Booker.

Amid reports the pair are “growing close again”, an insider has set the record straight on those romance rumours.

A source close to Kendall told E! News: “She and Harry are just good friends. They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch.”

“There’s nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings.”

Kendall and Harry dated on-off from 2013 to 2016, but the insider made it clear “they are not rekindling at this moment.”

It comes after The Sun reported that Kendall and Harry have been leaning on each other following their recent breakups.

A source told the publication: “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another. And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.”

“Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time.”

The insider continued: “Close as they are, Harry and Kendall found dating difficult, and all of those practical problems they faced years ago are still there.”

“That said, their friends speculate that they might hang out over the holidays.”

“In the past they have gone away together shortly after respective break-ups, so they could very well end up on a yacht soaking up the sun in the next couple of months.”