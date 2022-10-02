New report reveals what’s REALLY going on between Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah

A new report has revealed what’s REALLY going on between Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah.

The singer, 27, and the comedian, 38, sparked romance rumours earlier this week when they were spotted on a date night in New York.

In photos published by MailOnline, the pair were seen hugging and kissing after enjoying an intimate meal at a Jamaican restaurant on Wednesday evening.

Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah!!! So here for this!! https://t.co/QcvCBF24dh — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) September 30, 2022

An onlooker told the publication: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

“They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

Despite the romance rumours, a source has told PEOPLE magazine that the Levitating singer and the former Daily Show host are “just friends”.

However, a separate source told Page Six that Dua was “smitten” on what was “definitely a date,” but the pair are in the “very early” stages of getting to know each other.

Another insider told the outlet that Dua and Trevor are “not officially a couple”.

Dua’s new rumoured romance comes after her split from Anwar Hadid last year, after two years of dating. Meanwhile, Trevor split from actress Minka Kelly in May this year.