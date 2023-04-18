New report reveals what’s really going on between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes – after THAT Coachella kiss

A new report has revealed what’s really going on between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

The Señorita singers, who announced their split in November 2021, reunited at Coachella over the weekend.

A video of the pair packing on the PDA during the music festival later went viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

Shawn and Camila 💙 I love them together pic.twitter.com/DUxAqysffu — Shawn Mendes Fans (@ShawnMendesFans) April 15, 2023

However, it has since been reported that Shawn and Camila are “not back together” despite their reunion at Coachella.

“Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again,” a source told Page Six.

“They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going.”

Although the source said that “one thing led to another as the night progressed,” the exes’ kiss was a “one-off”.

It comes after a viral video, which was shared on Twitter, showed Camila “confirm” she and Shawn are back together.

A reporter asked the Havana singer: “Camila, are you guys back together?”

The former Fifth Harmony star then says “Yes”, but it is unclear whether she is answering the reporter or responding to a friend.

Shawn and Camila announced their split via Instagram back in November 2021.

At the time, they wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone back in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in 2020, Shawn admitted he and Camila had discussed getting engaged, describing her as his “forever person”.

“I really think when you know, you know,” he told the publication. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

“I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast… But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”