New report reveals the sex of Lindsay Lohan’s first child

A new report has revealed the sex of Lindsay Lohan’s first child.

The Mean Girls actress announced her pregnancy back in March.

TMZ have reported that the 36-year-old is expecting a baby boy with her husband Bader Shammas.

The publication also reported that Lindsay is set to give birth soon.

“Lindsay’s mother, Dina, will actually be by her side in Dubai for the birth,” the report read.

“And some of Lindsay’s siblings will also be overseas around the same time as the birth to meet their new nephew.”

The actress, who secretly married her beau Bader Shammas last year, announced her pregnancy via Instagram in March.

