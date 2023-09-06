New report reveals the ‘REAL reason’ Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split

A new reported has revealed the real reason Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas split.

The Jonas Brothers, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, on Tuesday – after four years of marriage.

According to MailOnline, Sophie “felt trapped” in her marriage to Joe and “isn’t ready” for the settled life her husband wanted.

A friend told the publication: “Sophie feels like she’s only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.”

“She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped. She’s the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.”

“Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she’s lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she’s not ready for that because she feels that she’s not even had a teen or young adult life.”

According to Today, Joe filed the divorce papers in Miami Dade County on Tuesday, stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Fans feared the couple were heading for a divorce when the pair recently sold their Miami mansion, and after spotting Joe out and about without his wedding ring.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

The pair share two children – a three-year-old daughter named Willa and another daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, that they welcomed last year.