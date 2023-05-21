New report reveals the REAL reason Phillip Schofield quit This Morning

A new report has revealed the REAL reason Phillip Schofield quit This Morning.

The 61-year-old announced his shock departure from the popular ITV show on Saturday, amid rumours of a “feud” between him and his co-host Holly Willoughby.

In a statement shared on social media, he wrote: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So, I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month,” Phillip added.

According to The UK Sun, the real reason Phillip left the show was because the show’s bosses chose to “pull the plug” on him following recent tension between him and Holly.

A source told the publication: “Holly is the real winner in all of this as she has emerged victorious and classy. She has played a masterstroke.”

“The situation between the crumbling partnership became so serious that ITV bosses had to choose which horse to back — Phil or Holly. And it was clear where their loyalties lay.”

“Getting rid of Phil was never going to be easy. But producers had to think about the longevity of the show. Holly was its future and they want to keep her happy.”

“The tense atmosphere backstage has been completely unworkable and toxic so bosses had to step in and make a decision for the sake of the cast, crew and future of the show.”

The insider continued: “Phil was fully planning on seeing out his contract with a stoic, ‘grin-and-bear-it attitude’ and thought he could navigate the rough waters.”

“But bosses were worried they might lose their golden girl Holly so decided to pull the plug on Phil. He was devastated.”

“Crew were none the wiser when they left work on Friday afternoon and were fully expecting to see Phil turn up to work on Monday.”

“It has felt like the writing was on the wall for some time, but neither he nor many show staff were expecting ITV’s knee-jerk reaction.”

The source added: “Producers have compiled an emergency team of fill-in hosts from their presenting roster to keep the show afloat for the next week.”

“But no decisions have been made about who will sit alongside Holly for the long-term.”

In a statement about Phillip’s departure, Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment said: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.”

“This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.”

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come,” he added.

Holly said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Holly will be missing from This Morning this week, as she is taking some time off to spend time with her children during their mid-term break.

Dermot O’Leary is currently the bookies favourite to take over from Phillip on the popular ITV show.