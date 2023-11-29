New report reveals the REAL reason Nella Rose was rushed to I’m A Celeb medics

A new report has revealed the real reason Nella Rose was rushed to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! medics.

On Tuesday night, the social media star was chosen by the public to take on the latest trial, Dreaded Beds, with Frankie Dettori.

The stars were split into two rooms and placed in glass boxes filled with snakes.

Frankie was tasked with finding codes to shout out to Nella in the next room, so she could use the codes to unlock the boxes and win gold coins.

Unfortunately, the pair didn’t get on well in the trial, and finished with no coins to spend on treats for their campmates.

Following another pain-staking trial, it appears the pressures of the jungle affected Nella, as Ant and Dec revealed she had been ruled out the upcoming trial and was being seen by a medic.

An ITV spokesperson has since confirmed that after her visit to the medic, Nella has rejoined camp.

According to The UK Sun, Nella was rushed to medics due to a “medical emergency” which has nothing to do with the trial, with a source telling the publication: “It was unfortunate timing that Nella had to be taken out of camp just before the live scenes.”

“She had to be seen by the team with a physical, medical emergency but it was dealt with swiftly.”

“Nella has had a rough time so far but she is a tough cookie and will be back smiling and laughing with the other campmates in no time – this wasn’t anything to do with her mental health.”

Although the incident has been dealt with, Nella has been ruled out of the upcoming bushtucker trial on medical grounds.