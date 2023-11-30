New report reveals the REAL reason Jamie Lynn Spears quit I’m A Celeb

A new report has revealed the real reason Jamie Lynn Spears quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the show said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.”

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

A source has since told The UK Sun: “Jamie Lynn was a flight risk from day one and while she experienced some highs, excelling in trials and forming special bonds in camp, ultimately she couldn’t get past the lows.”

“Talks with logistical teams have been underway for days now, with an exit as early as Saturday mooted, then pushed back, after Jamie had a good day or so.”

“But it proved too much and after Grace left the writing was on the wall for Jamie – it would mean she wasn’t the first one out.”

Getting upset in camp last week, Jamie Lynn told her co-stars Danielle Harold and Sam Thompson: “I don’t know how I’m so emotionally weak. Why am I crying so much? Josie has a baby at home…”

Sam comforted: “It’s important to remember you’ve come from a whole different continent, you don’t know anyone here, it’s hard. It’s real hard.”

Danielle added to her: “Look at the s*** you’ve been through in your life, right? This, a little bit of rain in the jungle, nothing.”

Jamie Lynn replied: “But at least all that s*** I could go home to my babies every night, you know? That’s it, that’s all I need in life. It feels a little bit overwhelming. They’re not even close.”