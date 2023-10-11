New report reveals the ‘real reason’ Holly Willoughby quit This Morning

A new report has revealed the “real reason” Holly Willoughby quit This Morning.

Until recently, the mum-of-three co-hosted the ITV morning show alongside Phillip Schofield for 14 years.

But on Tuesday, the TV personality announced she was stepping away from the hosting gig, after details of an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her were revealed.

In a statement, shared via Instagram, Holly wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.” “I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.” A source has since told The UK Sun: “There have been a lot of tears over the past few days. Holly spoke with her children and then with her husband Dan and her parents at length.” “She absolutely loves This Morning and has devoted herself to the show,” the insider continued. “But recent events have changed everything and Holly has to put her family first. “Holly personally told This Morning boss Martin Frizell and ITV Daytime’s managing director Emma Gormley. Both conversations were very emotional.” “They obviously wanted her to stay, but said they would completely support her decision.” “ITV have been looking after Holly and have provided a support package to her as well as the offer of counselling if she needs it.” Friends of Holly’s said her fallout with her former This Morning co-host and best pal Phillip also played a major part in her decision to quit the show. They said: “This was an incredibly hard decision for Holly but, in all honesty, she hasn’t been truly happy at work since the fallout with Phil.” “Seeing him hung out to dry has been hard and took its toll.” “Fourteen years in any workplace is a long stretch, and she has been considering other opportunities over the summer. The time to leave feels right — albeit under the darkest of circumstances.”