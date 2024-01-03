New report reveals Sienna Miller has ‘given birth to second child’

A new report has revealed that Sienna Miller has “given birth to her second child.”

The actress debuted her baby bump while on holiday in Ibiza in August.

In an interview with British Vogue in December, the 41-year-old revealed she was expecting a baby girl, alongside her partner Oli Green.

A look inside Vogue’s Winter 2024 issue, starring Sienna Miller. Read the full profile here: https://t.co/UjEvX3sj4S pic.twitter.com/UaHCrzO8zs — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) December 13, 2023

The DailyMail has now reported that the star has since given birth after the publication obtained photos of Sienna stepping out in public alongside her newborn baby.

The Alfie star was spotted on an outing to a coffee shop in Notting Hill in a khaki coat and denim jumpsuit with a baby carrier strapped to her.

She was also pictured alongside her 27-year-old partner, Oli.

In the Vogue interview, Sienna discussed fighting prejudices about being an older mother.

The actress told the publication: “I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby, to show I’m in on the joke.”

The model and actress also revealed that her first-born, Marlowe, 10, has wanted a sibling for some time now.

Sienna shares her daughter with her ex Tom Sturridge.

Sienna Miller and her daughter Marlowe for Vogue pic.twitter.com/iXK4TJCAts — Fer (@Ferlilyx) December 13, 2023

The Anatomy of a Scandal star has been dating 27-year-old Oli for two years.

In a previous interview with Elle UK last year, Sienna opened up about the “pressure” to grow her family after turning 40.

She said: “[The] pressure… [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me.”

“Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”