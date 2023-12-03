New report reveals Shane MacGowan’s funeral arrangements

A new report has revealed Shane MacGowan’s funeral arrangements.

The Pogues frontman sadly passed away on November 30, aged 65.

According to The Sun, it’s believed the late star’s funeral will take place in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, near the family farm where he grew up.

Although the plans have yet to be finalised, the publication has reported that Shane is set to be honoured on Friday, December 8 and cremated on Saturday, December 9.

The late singer’s ashes will reportedly be scattered on the River Shannon.

An insider told the publication: “Shane had many friends in the UK who will want to travel over for the funeral.”

“The plan is for his funeral to take place next Friday in Nenagh and then for him to be cremated the following day, with his ashes scattered on the Shannon, which is fitting.”

“The church is very near the family farmhouse which Shane adored,” the insider continued. “He considered it home.”

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines is where Shane’s mother Therese was laid to rest in 2017.

Shane, who suffered from multiple health issues in recent years, sadly passed away on November 30.

In a statement, his family said: “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan. Shane died peacefully at 3am this morning (30 November, 2023) with his wife Victoria and family by his side.”

“Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family. He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.

“Further details will be announced shortly but the family ask for privacy at this very sad time.”