New report reveals more details about Shakira and Tom Cruise’s rumoured romance

A new report has revealed more details about Shakira and Tom Cruise’s rumoured romance.

The Colombian singer and the Hollywood actor were spotted at the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend.

The pair, who are both newly single, posed for photos together at the star-studded sporting event – sending fans into a frenzy.

Tom Cruise y Shakira on the grid in Miami! 🏁💫 pic.twitter.com/kgafuqqYVD — Fader Shak (@faderg2_) May 7, 2023

A source has since told Page Six: “[Tom] is extremely interested in pursuing [Shakira].”

“There is chemistry.”

“Shakira needs a soft pillow to fall on, and that could be Tom,” they continued, adding that he has the benefit of being “a nice-looking guy, and he is talented.”

The source joked: “And she isn’t taller than him.”

Shakira, 46, has been single since her split from footballer Gerard Piqué.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer confirmed her split from the former footballer last June, after 11 years together.

The former couple and their two children, Milan and Sasha, lived together in Barcelona – but Shakira and her sons have since relocated to Miami.

Just two months after his split from Shakira, Gerard went public with his new girlfriend – 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti.

According to reports, Shakira also recently moved on from her ex, after growing close to a man she met in Miami.

Tom has been single since splitting from his girlfriend Hayley Atwell last summer, after two years together.