New report ‘reveals’ Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s wedding plans

A new report has “revealed” Molly-Mae Hague’s and Tommy Fury’s wedding plans.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director first met her beau on Love Island 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Bambi, on January 23.

While the Molly-Mae and Tommy are not publicly engaged, sources close to the fan-favourite couple claim they are keen to make their wedding a magical occasion.

A source told The UK Sun: “Molly wants to book a castle somewhere in the UK, where they’d have a banquet from a Michelin-star chef, performances from famous musicians and a spectacular fireworks display.”

“They also want it to be about their fairy-tale love story with Bambi playing a big part of the ceremony.”

“They’re huge fans of Disney, so Molly will be wearing a princess gown and arrive in a horse-drawn carriage. She wants the full Cinderella experience.”