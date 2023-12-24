New report reveals HUGE update on whether Holly Willoughby will return to Dancing On Ice

A new report has issued a major update on whether or not Holly Willoughby will return to co-host Dancing On Ice.

Holly began hosting the show in 2006 alongside her former pal Phillip Schofield – who she also hosted This Morning with.

It was recently revealed that Stephen Mulhern will replace Philip on the show, however ITV bosses are unsure of Holly’s return.

Sources have informed The Sun that the 42-year-old presenter will spend the Christmas with her family and make a decision in the new year.

The insider said: “Holly is spending Christmas with those closest to her.”

“She is not rushing to make a decision and is putting it to the side for now to enjoy the festive period with her children.”

“Holly is expected to make her decision in the new year.”

This comes after ITV bosses were hoping to “convince” the mother-of-three to return to the show.

With pal Stephen Mulhern signed on, execs are hoping this will sway Holly’s decision.

An insider told The Sun: “Stephen has been the frontrunner to take Phillip’s spot for months but ITV is thrilled to now have him signed and sealed and ready to roll.”

“It means that, whatever happens, they have at least one host for the skate show.”

“Stephen is hugely loved by viewers, is a consummate professional and as an added bonus has worked with Holly for decades – they both started out in telly together.”

“Knowing Stephen will be there beside her could be the comfort blanket Holly needs to say yes.”

The source continued: “Holly’s situation remains up in the air and producers are now counting down to the start in days rather than weeks.”

“They’re looking at every avenue to try and get it across the line, but do also have a ‘Plan B’ list of several figures who could fill her spot.”