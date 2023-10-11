New report reveals how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated his birthday

Taylor Swift spent the weekend with Travis Kelce for his birthday, according to a new report.

The NFL star, who was first romantically linked to the singer last month, turned 34 on Thursday.

A source has since told Us Weekly that Taylor quietly flew to Kansas City from Nashville on Friday “to see Travis”, and the pair reportedly enjoyed a “chill night” together.

Earlier this month, an insider told the outlet that the pair’s rumoured romance is slowly getting more serious.

A source said: “[They] talk every day. Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis. They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes.”

While Taylor reportedly spent the weekend with Travis, she was noticeably missing from the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The songstress attended Travis’ games the two Sundays prior, sending fans into a frenzy.

Travis was asked about his relationship with Taylor in a press conference last Friday.

The athlete told reporters: “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world.”

He also revealed he’s trying to navigate the newfound attention from the media and paparazzi.

Travis said: “It comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”