New report reveals details surrounding death of Nick and Aaron Carter’ sister Bobbie Jean Carter

A new report has revealed the details surrounding the death of Nick and Aaron Carter’s sister, Bobbie Jean Carter.

Bobbie Jean appeared on the family’s E! reality TV show, House of Carters, where she featured in eight episodes.

The singer’s sister sadly passed away at the age of 41 on December 23.

A report by PEOPLE has revealed that Bobbie Jean was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her Florida home earlier this week.

A source told the outlet that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation, and they also say deputies learned that the mother-of-one was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death.

Bobbie Jean’s roommates have since told deputies that she had not used any narcotics since her release from prison — where she was held from late September to early November.

Nick and Aaron Carter’s sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, has passed away at 41. pic.twitter.com/1P0P3SqKHF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 23, 2023

The sheriff’s office adds that no narcotics or paraphernalia were found in her bedroom or bathroom.

The authorities have also said that there were no signs of foul play.

Bobbie Jean’s mother, Jane Carter previously told the publication: “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

“When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

Sources close to the family have told the outlet that the family believes she passed from cardiac arrest.