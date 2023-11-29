New report claims Tommy Fury ‘still hasn’t returned’ to £3.5 million mansion he shares with fiancée Molly-Mae Hague

A new report has claimed Tommy Fury “still hasn’t returned” to the £3.5 million mansion he shares with his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

Last week, the professional boxer was in the United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and was filmed dancing alongside the R&B singer surrounded by a group of women.

After the videos went viral on social media, Molly-Mae was spotted without her engagement ring – sparking fears for their relationship.

The UK Sun has now reported that although Tommy returned to the UK earlier this week, he hasn’t returned home to Cheshire.

The publication shared a photo of his car, which is still at the train station collecting parking tickets.

Goss.ie has reached out to Tommy’s rep for comment.

It comes after eagle-eyed fans spotted that Tommy had “snubbed” his fiancé upon his return home, sharing only a photo of their ten-month-old daughter Bambi.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Tommy shared a snap of Bambi, writing: “Oh how I’ve missed that cheeky face.”

Earlier this week, an insider told the publication: “Molly has made no secret of the fact she doesn’t like it when Tommy parties too hard.”

“This weekend has ended up being a real embarrassment to her. She was mortified when she kept getting tagged in videos while she was just trying to enjoy a festive weekend with Bambi.”

“She has told Tommy it really has to stop now he’s a dad and has told him to ditch some of his pals, who she thinks are a bad influence.”

“There are certain people he always goes too far with and it would be easier for everyone if they were out of his life.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy found love on the 2019 series of Love Island, placing runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The couple have gone from strength to strength since leaving the villa, and welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bambi, back in January.

The Love Island stars got engaged six months later, during a romantic trip to Ibiza.