New report claims THIS is why Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have ‘split’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly split earlier this month.

The actress sparked concern among fans after she deleted all traces of her fiancé from her Instagram, before sharing a cryptic post about “dishonesty”.

The pair were later seen leaving a marriage counselling office together, and it is understood they are working on their relationship.

According to a new Page Six report, the couple called it quits after Megan found “DM’s and text messages” on her beau’s phone that led her to “believe he has been having an affair”.

A source told the publication: “They are broken up, but Megan is seeing where they stand. She wants to see what they can salvage.”

The insider added that rapper MGK “really wants to make up.”

Megan shared a cryptic post about “dishonesty” last weekend, just hours after she and MGK attended Drake’s Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 36-year-old posted a string of sultry mirror selfies, alongside a video in which she appeared to burn a letter in a bonfire, along with a bag. She captioned the post: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” The sentence is a lyric from Beyoncé’s 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me, which she penned about her husband Jay Z’s own affair. A few hours after her cryptic post, Megan deleted her Instagram account. A source later told PEOPLE that the couple “had a fight over the weekend” and that the actress is “very upset” and “won’t speak to” her fiancé. The insider added: “They haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.” Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.