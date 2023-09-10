New report claims Stormzy is ‘ready to have children’ with Maya Jama

A new report has claimed Stormzy is “ready to have children” with Maya Jama.

The rapper and the Love Island host, who dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019, recently rekindled their romance.

According to The UK Mirror, Stormzy “has already told friends he’s ready to have kids [with Maya] as early as next year”.

A source also told the outlet that the couple are keen to make their relationship work this time, and that they have been encouraged to go to couple’s therapy.

The insider said: “Stormzy and Maya have been encouraged to go to ‘couples’ therapy’ to nip their past issues in the bud once and for all.”

“Stormzy and Maya have never stopped loving each other and want to do all they can to protect their second shot at lifelong happiness. Stormzy has already told friends he’s ready to have kids as early as next year.”

It comes amid reports Stormzy is planning to propose to Maya.

A source told The UK Sun earlier this month: “Stormzy knows how lucky he is to have gotten Maya back and he’s determined not to lose her again.”

“He wants to make her his wifey for lifey. He’s telling his mates this is it for him now, he’s found the one.”