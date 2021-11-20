New report claims Shawn Mendes ‘initiated’ split from Camila Cabello

A new report about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s split has claimed he was the one who initiated their breakup.

The couple confirmed their split earlier this week, after over two years of dating.

A source has since told E! News that Shawn “initiated the conversation” with Camila last week, and the pair subsequently decided to go their separate ways.

The insider said Camila was “very upset over the split” but “agreed” it was for the best.

“It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy,” the source continued.

“She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

“The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends.”

Shawn, 23, and Camila, 24, announced their split on Wednesday in a joint statement shared on social media.

They wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”