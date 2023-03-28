New report claims Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik ‘had a thing’ years ago – amid romance rumours

A new report has claimed Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik “had a thing” years ago.

The pair sparked romance rumours over the weekend as they appeared to enjoy a dinner date together in New York City.

A waitress, claiming to have seated Selena and Zayn in a restaurant, alleged that they were “hand in hand making out”.

A music industry source has since told Page Six that Selena and Zayn “had a thing” years ago.

The pair allegedly got together back in 2012, when Selena’s best friend Taylor Swift was dating Zayn’s former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

The source told the publication: “They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating.”

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that they’re potentially together [today].”

Rumours of Selena and Zayn’s romance swirled after a TikTok user, with the handle @klarissa.mpeg, claimed the pair packed on the PDA while they enjoyed a dinner date together.

The waitress, whose video has since gone viral, said: “I just found out the craziest s**t on my way home from work. Whatever I’m about to tell you guys, you heard it here first.”

“So, I’m on my way home from work, and I’m a hostess in New York City, and I have a friend who’s also a hostess, and we both work in restaurants that celebrities sometimes go to.”

“And tell me why she just sent me this f**king text message,” she continued, before showing WhatsApp messages from her friend.

The texts read: “Are you ready for this?? I’m screaming. Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [the unnamed restaurant] hand in hand making out, and I seated them.”

Klarissa continued: “And I checked if they even follow each other, and as you can see, Zayn only follows 18 people – Selena being one of them.”

Showing a screenshot which showed that Selena follows Zayn back on Instagram, the waitress said: “This s**t’s about to come out.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez seen leaving the same NYC restaurant moments apart. pic.twitter.com/NKGdTeu98u — Pop Base (@PoeBase) March 24, 2023

A viral clip claims to show Selena and Zayn on the streets of New York arm in arm.

The former One Direction star also posed for photos with fans, and social media users have spotted a bag on his shoulder; fans then spotted photos of Selena with the same bag.

Zayn’s most recent relationship was with Gigi Hadid – with whom he shares a daughter named Khai.

The former couple called it quits in October 2021, but still co-parent their little girl.

Meanwhile Selena has kept her relationships out of the public eye since her 2017 split from The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

The singer was most recently linked to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

The 30-year-old was also in a high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off from 2011 until 2018.