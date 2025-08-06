New report claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is seeking pardon from President Trump

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly seeking a pardon from President Trump following reports that the 79-year-old was “seriously considering it.”

According to his lawyers, the rapper is seeking a pardon, ahead of his sentencing in October for his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Nicole Westmoreland told CNN in an interview: “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

Attorney for Sean Diddy Combs: It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations about a pardon pic.twitter.com/JVOSoEAhPT — Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2025

However, in an interview with Newsmax on Friday, Trump indicated he was unlikely to grant the rapper a pardon.

Speaking on Friday, President Trump stated: “I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy.”

“I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

When asked if this meant he was not inclined to pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, he replied: “I would say so, yeah.”

The lawyer’s statement comes just weeks after Deadline reported that the president was “seriously considering,” a “comprehensive get out of jail card,” for the rapper.

Additionally, other insiders have confirmed that since the rapper was found partially guilty in his NYC sex-trafficking in July, the topic has escalated from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event.”

Since his arrest in September, the rapper has been repeatedly refused a $50 million bond and parole from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre.

Judge Arun Subramanian will sentence him on October 3, and he could face up to two to three years in federal prison.

It is anticipated that the 10-attorney-deep defence will file an appeal nearly immediately after sentencing, with the prosecution seeking the maximum under sentencing guidelines.

When asked for a comment by Deadline, Combs’ defence team, led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Gerago, had “no comment” on any pardon talk for their client.

Following the guilty verdict, a judge has ruled that the rapper will remain in jail for now, as his request for bail was denied.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian denied the defence’s bail request, stating that prosecutors had shown Combs’ violent crimes during his trial and that he should be held in custody until his sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“It is impossible for the defendant to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger,” Judge Subramanian said during a hearing, hours after the verdict.

Defence attorney Marc Agnifilo had said that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs “should be released on appropriate conditions” in light of the fact that he had been acquitted on racketeering and sex trafficking.

However, the prosecution intends to seek incarceration, as they argued the rapper does not respect the law and would most likely, in their opinion, commit new crimes if released.

The rapper faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence on each of the two prostitution counts, which will be decided on October 3rd.

Per NBC News, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ team are seeking a prison term of 21 to 27 months, which will include the nine months he has already served, as well as the time he serves awaiting sentencing.

At first, prosecutor Maurene Comey stated that her team will ask for the maximum 20-year sentence to be served in consecutive 10-year terms.

However, according to NBC News, prosecutors formally asked for 51 to 63 months (about four to five years) in prison.