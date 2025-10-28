New report claims Prince William held secret meeting with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie over their father Prince Andrew

Prince William allegedly warned Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie that their royal titles could be removed unless they persuaded their father, Prince Andrew, to vacate the Royal Lodge, according to new claims.

Broadcaster Emily Maitlis, who famously interviewed Andrew during his disastrous 2019 Newsnight appearance, suggested that the Prince of Wales may have met the princesses last week to deliver the ultimatum.

The claims surfaced as Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, reportedly agreed to move out of the Royal Lodge, their Windsor home since 2008, amid continuing scrutiny of the Duke’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, Maitlis said a “media circus” had developed outside Royal Lodge after journalists were tipped off about a potential development in the ongoing scandal.

“There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles,” she explained.

“They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen. Obviously you can see why Andrew as a father would want to keep their daughters happy and keep their titles in place come what may.”

Maitlis added that King Charles had intended to visit his brother after returning from the Vatican: “What we learned what was going to happen on Thursday was that Charles, fresh from the Vatican and his audience with the Pope, was going to come via Royal Lodge to be seen in other words reading the riot act to his brother.”

She said journalists were told there “may be passing traffic” outside the property, but the plan was allegedly abandoned when the Palace “got very nervous” after seeing helicopters overhead.

“They thought this has all got too big, this has got out of control, they cancelled the whole thing. The King just went straight home and never came by,” Maitlis said.

According to reports, Andrew and Sarah have asked for two separate Windsor residences if they are to leave the Royal Lodge – with Andrew eyeing Frogmore Cottage and Sarah favouring Adelaide Cottage.

However, sources close to the couple have dismissed claims of excessive demands, insisting the proposal “has been on the table for months” and “was an option put forward by the ‘other side’ and at an early stage [in negotiations].”

“The suggestion that they have been demanding a new home each is misrepresentative of the truth,” they said. “No demands have been made. People have been trying to come up with solutions.”

Friends have described Sarah as “absolutely bereft” and “completely on the edge,” embarrassed by the resurfacing of an email she wrote to Epstein apologising for distancing herself from him after his 2008 conviction.

“She is contrite and embarrassed but also fears the scandal has fatally damaged her own business interests,” one source said. “People don’t want to be associated with her any more.”

Another friend added: “The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with [if Andrew loses Royal Lodge]. Her future is hanging in the balance.”

It was recently revealed that Andrew has not paid rent on Royal Lodge for two decades, having occupied the property under a “peppercorn” lease.

Despite claiming his lease was “cast iron,” the prince is now expected to move out.

Parliament may also discuss Andrew’s affairs, including his links to Epstein, after MPs expressed frustration at his continued privileges.

The controversy was recently reignited after the Mail on Sunday published emails showing Andrew telling Epstein, “We are in this together,” contradicting his Newsnight claim that he had severed all contact.

“I’m just as concerned for you! Don’t worry about me! It would seem we are in this together and will have to rise above it,” Andrew wrote in 2011, signing off, “A, HRH The Duke of York, KG.”

The revelation came as Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, was released.

In the book, she alleged that Andrew viewed sex as his “birthright” and thanked her “in a clipped British accent” after their alleged encounter when she was 17.

Andrew denied the allegations but paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in 2022.

Following renewed outrage, Andrew agreed to relinquish all his remaining titles, including his dukedom and membership in the Order of the Garter.

A Palace statement released on his behalf read: “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.

“I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first… I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”