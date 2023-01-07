New report claims Prince Harry wanted to cancel the publication of bombshell memoir

A new report has claimed Prince Harry wanted to cancel the publication of his bombshell memoir.

The Duke of Sussex’s tell-all book, which is titled Spare, accidentally went on sale in advance of its release on January 10.

The 28-year-old ahs made numerous bombshell allegations throughout the 557-page-long memoir, which will undoubtedly throw another spanner in the works of his already-strained relationship with the Royal Family.

According to a new report, Harry wanted to cancel the publication of Spare after his visit to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June.

It has been reported that Penguin Random House, the publishers behind Spare, were told that the duke had “pulled out” and “doesn’t want to do it,” despite the book being “ready to go”.

A source told The Times it was a “dark day” after they had worked on the memoir in “utmost secrecy,” believing it would be “one of the biggest and most historic books” they’d publish in their careers.

The publication reported that an official reason was never given, but it was speculated that Harry had been given an “ultimatum” not to publish Spare while the Queen was still alive.

“That all changed with the monarch’s death in September,” the source told the outlet.

They also alleged the book had to be translated from American to British English to “make it sound like [Harry] was actually English.”

The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming tell-all memoir, titled Spare, is set for official publication on January 10.