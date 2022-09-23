New report claims Prince Harry found out about the Queen’s death in the most heartbreaking way

A new report has claimed that Prince Harry found out about Queen Elizabeth II’s death online.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle had returned to the UK earlier this month to attend a string of charity events when the world caught wind of the late monarch’s illness, and Harry desperately rushed to be by her side.

However, the 38-year-old sadly didn’t make it to the Scottish estate of Balmoral until after his grandmother’s death was announced to the public.

According to Page Six, multiple palace sources have claimed that Harry found out about the death of his beloved grandmother by reading online reports.

One highly placed Buckingham Palace insider alleged that the Duke of Sussex had been called to the Scottish estate by his father King Charles III in the morning.

However, another palace source claimed that not one of the Royal Family informed him of the Queen’s death, leaving him to find out from news reports when he landed in Scotland.

Earlier this month, the Telegraph reported that Harry was on route to Scotland via private jet when King Charles III tried to call him to tell him about the death of The Queen, and by the time he touched down in Aberdeen, the world already knew.

However, the King’s spokesman has since shut down these reports, insisting: “The public was only informed after every family member had been informed.”

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry paid tribute to his beloved granny in an official statement released on the Archewell website.

He wrote: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.”

“Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.’”

Harry continued: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”

“And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace,” he added.