New report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walkabout was the ‘hardest thing’ Kate Middleton ever had to do

A new report has claimed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was the “hardest thing” she’s ever had to do.

The two couples were seen publicly together for the first time in two years last September in wake of the monarch’s death.

The Queen, who was the longest serving British monarch in history, sadly passed away aged 96 on September 8, 2022.

According to royal correspondent Robert Jobson, Kate felt uncomfortable during the reunion because there was an “ill feeling” between the two couples.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” he wrote in his new book Our King, per the Daily Mail.

In recent years there has been some evident tension between William and Harry and their respective wives, as they have become increasingly distant in both their personal and professional lives.

The two couples had not been seen together since the Commonwealth Service in Westminster Abbey in March 2020, which was held three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plans to resign as senior working members of the Royal Family.

A couple of days after this, Harry and Meghan moved to California, where they now reside with their son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1.

William and Kate awkwardly sat away from Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving in June 2022.

Upon their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their seats on the right-hand side of St. Paul’s Cathedral, sitting beside Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat on the opposite side of the cathedral, beside Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been seen together a couple of times since the Duke of Sussex moved to America.

In April 2021, the brothers reunited to attend the funeral of their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Less than three months later, they publicly appeared together again in July 2021, as they unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, commemorating what would have been her 60th birthday.

Harry and Meghan reportedly had “no plans” to meet up with William and Kate on their visit to the UK.

However, the unforeseen death of Queen Elizabeth II has evidently thrust them into the same location.

It is unclear as of yet whether Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles III’s coronation this May, in light of the publication of his bombshell memoir Spare, and their tell-all Netflix series titled Harry & Meghan.