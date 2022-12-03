New report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took private photographer into Buckingham Palace without the Queen’s permission

A new report has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a private photographer into Buckingham Palace without the late Queen Elizabeth II’s permission.

The trailer for the couple’s new Netflix docuseries, simply titled Harry & Meghan, was released on Thursday.

The six-part series, which airs on December 8, will share “the other side” of the couple’s love story and the challenges they faced.

The one-minute-long trailer appears to feature an image taken within Buckingham Palace.

Royal protocol rules that anyone who wants to film or photograph in the monarch’s home must be granted permission.

The photo in question is said to have caused a dispute amongst palace aides, per The Telegraph.

The outlet reported that a written complaint was lodged amid claims that Meghan and Harry had not sought out the late Queen’s permission to film in the archaic building.

It has been reported that Harry and Meghan were not aware of the protocol, and that the private photographer wasn’t asked to leave the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Insiders have said that under normal circumstances, a notice would have been sent to the monarch seeking approval around filming and photography inside the building.

The outlet reported that the images were captured during the couple’s “farewell tour” before they jetted off to live in LA.

The minute-long teaser for Harry & Meghan strongly suggests the couple will confront rumours about their strained relationship with the Royal Family head-on.

In one scene, Meghan says to the camera: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The trailer also features a voiceover from Harry saying “no one sees what’s happening behind closed doors” over a black and white picture of Meghan seemingly crying.

The teaser then cuts to a shot of a tense Prince William and Kate Middleton at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes sitting behind them.

Royal sources have since told The Daily Mail: “I don’t see how anyone could view it as anything other than a declaration of war.”

Friends of William and Kate are said to be “sickened” by the implications drawn from the image used in the trailer.

Another insider remarked: “It’s as if someone scoured the Earth for the only unflattering picture of the Princess of Wales in existence.”

Harry and Meghan, who live in California with their two children, moved to America after they stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020.

Since then, there has been an evident rift between them and Harry’s family, especially with William and Kate.

The couples stepped out in public together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor on Saturday, September 10, in wake of the Queen’s death.

It was later reported that William “invited” the couple to join him and Kate to put on a “united front”.

Days later, a royal insider claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales struck a “truce” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but all trust between them is “gone”.

The source told The Telegraph: “It’s really hard to spend time with someone, or even to speak openly, when you know they’re writing a book about you and giving interviews. The trust is gone right now.”