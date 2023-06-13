New report claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ‘snubbed’ from King Charles’ birthday celebrations

A new report has claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “snubbed” from King Charles III’s birthday celebrations.

A source told The Daily Mail that the couple haven’t been asked by the Royal Family to attend the monarch’s Trooping of the Colour ceremony on Saturday.

It comes amid the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers.

“I’m afraid it’s a reflection of the state of relations at the moment,” the source said.

This is reportedly the first time Harry hasn’t been welcome at Charles’ official birthday festivities.

The Duke of Sussex attended his father’s coronation in London last month, leaving his wife Meghan Markle at home in California with their two children – Archie and Lilibet.

The 38-year-old arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside his cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, and sat in the third row.

Shortly after the ceremony, several members of the Royal Family appeared with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony – including Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

Harry, who played no official part in the coronation, immediately headed to the airport to jet back home for his son Archie’s fourth birthday.

He landed back in Los Angeles at 19:30 local time that evening, after taking a British Airways flight.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall https://t.co/SvPyMdzcVq 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/dOicUi6JV3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2023

