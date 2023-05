New report claims Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been ‘feuding’ for ‘three years’

A new report has claimed Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been “feuding” for “three years”.

Last week, The UK Sun reported last week that the popular presenting duo are “not as close as they once were”.

Holly, 42, and Phillip, 61, are longstanding friends, and have even holidayed with each other’s families.

A source has told The UK Sun that although their “feud” has only come to light in recent days, it has been brewing for “three years” – starting when Holly chose to leave Phillip’s agency YMU Group, of which he is a shareholder.

“Holly quietly started to distance herself from Phil back in 2020,” a source told the publication.

“She created her own female-led agency for a reason — and that was to champion women.”

“The legal issues [with YMU] rumbled on for 18 months but Holly fought for what was right. Ultimately, Phil chose to stay and Holly chose to leave, it wasn’t easy at the time.”

A source also claimed that Holly’s brief presenting gig on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here back in 2018, when Ant McPartlin took a break, caused a strain on her relationship with Phillip,

“It was widely known in the industry that Phil was annoyed Holly was offered the jungle,” they said.

“It was a massive break for her and she more than proved her mettle. Phil was naturally jealous it wasn’t him.”

“Holly’s star has started to shine brighter. She has become a TV personality people want to work with.”

“The BBC have been pursuing her for a number of roles and she was down to the final two for their reboot of Survivor but was unable to make the dates work,” the source continued.

“Professionally, Holly is proving to be a huge success in her own right and it is clear to some Phil is being left behind.”

“When they first started working together in 2009, Phil was the bigger star and he led the way.”

“Now the tables have turned. Holly is the bigger star in the duo and that must be difficult for Phil to have to accept.”

It’s been an eventful few months for the duo, as they both came under fire when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state last September.

Phillip was also recently absent from This Morning for a few weeks during his brother’s sex abuse trial, and Holly was struck down by the shingles.

The source said: “The court case has been difficult and while Phil has done nothing wrong, it has impacted both of them and been a real strain.”

“Although their partnership had been weakening, this was a real catalyst for change.”

“Holly has been advised to focus on her own career and keep moving forwards,” the source continued. “Her husband Dan Baldwin is a TV executive and he is incredibly supportive of her solo moves.”

“As a show [This Morning], they cannot continue for long without a resolution.”

“Many believe it is time for Phil to step back and allow Holly to take the reins but he won’t go without a fight.”

“If a week apart can help heal the rift, then great. But ultimately, a sticking plaster won’t fix this.”