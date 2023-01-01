New report claims Meghan Markle is set to release her own bombshell memoir

A new report has claimed Meghan Markle is set to release her own bombshell memoir.

The news comes ahead of the upcoming release of her husband Prince Harry’s tell-all book, titled Spare.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex “is contemplating getting entirely candid about her time in the Royal limelight… and leaving no stone unturned”.

Harry and Meghan reportedly signed a four-book deal with Penguin Random House back in 2021.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly received a $20 million advance for his book, while Meghan has already released her children’s book The Bench.

The couple are also reportedly working n a “wellness” book together.

A Hollywood agent told Mail on Sunday: “I would find it surprising if Meghan didn’t publish her own story, to be honest.”

“Spare is clearly Prince Harry’s chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling,” the source continued. “I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a Prince?”

“If she’s harbouring political ambitions it would make even more sense.”

Harry’s tell-all book Spare is set for release on January 10.

The memoir’s one-word title carries significance, as “the heir and the spare” has long been a common term to describe the monarch and their sibling.

Being the younger brother of Prince William, who is next in line to the throne, Harry has become accustomed to the “spare” title since he was born.

“Spares” within the Royal family are thrust into the spotlight from birth, but unlike their eldest sibling, they have no defined role.

And as time goes on, and their older sibling has their own children, their importance seems to lessen alongside their place in the line of succession.

While the “Spare” title may hold a negative connotation, it could also be a reference to Harry’s freedom from the Royal family; the title may be a nod to Harry feeling “spared” from the British monarchy itself, and the pressure of being the future King.