New report claims Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are ‘no longer living together’

A new report has claimed Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “no longer living together”.

The couple sparked split rumours earlier this year after the actress deleted all traces of her rapper fiancé from her Instagram feed, before sharing a cryptic post about “dishonesty”.

The couple were later seen leaving a marriage counselling office together, fueling speculation that their relationship had hit the rocks.

Last month it was reported that Megan and MGK were “officially back on” after being spotted together on a Hawaiian vacation.

However, a source has since told The US Sun that the couple are on another break.

“Megan has not been at the house at all, since before his birthday. They were living together even during the cheating rumours before they went to Hawaii. They’ve lived in a number of properties and moved to Encino last year when Kelly bought Logan Paul’s former mansion.”

The source continued to tell the publication: “Megan didn’t go to his birthday party which ended up getting shut down by the police, and she hasn’t been around since, they’re on a break again.”

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.

Shortly after sparking rumours she had ended things with the rapper, Megan took to Instagram to shut down speculation he cheated on her with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

She wrote in a statement: “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”