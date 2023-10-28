New report claims Lily Allen and husband David Harbour are ‘living separate lives’

A new report has claimed Lily Allen and her husband David Harbour are “living separate lives”.

According to The Sun, the couple have barely spent time together over the past few months.

This comes after fans noticed the Smile singer had seemingly unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

The British singer was based in London during the summer as she starred in the West End production of The Pillowman, while David reportedly stayed in New York.

An insider claimed: “Lily and David have barely been together for the past three months and have been living separate lives.”

“When she was in London for The Pillowman, David was spotted at one performance in July before Lily was left by herself.”

“In her downtime, Lily would be with mates in London or her kids. When she went back to the US with them, there was no sign of David,” the source added.

Goss.ie has reached out to Lily’s rep for a comment.

The Not Fair singer recently sparked concern as she appears to no longer be following her husband on Instagram, after celebrating their three year anniversary in September.

The couple were also seen posing for pictures at the Chanel and W magazine dinner event in New York City last month.

Lily recently shared a snap of the pair’s wedding day on their anniversary in September and said: “3 years with this guy, 2nd best decision I ever made. 1st was that dress.”

The Smile singer confirmed back in 2020 that she had tied the knot with the Stranger Things actor – following reports that the couple had already obtained a wedding licence.

Lily stunned in a Dior dress, as she enjoyed low-key celebrations with her new husband and her two daughters Ethel-Mary and Marnie-Rose.

The couple wed in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Vegas, which was reportedly carried out by Brendan Paul – owner of the chapel and one of the most famous Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas.

Following their ceremony, the newly weds enjoyed a meal in popular American fast food chain In-N-Out – where they tucked into burgers while the bride wore a face mask.

The songstress was previously married to Sam Cooper, but the pair separated in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Lily shares her two daughters with Sam – Ethel-Mary, 11, and Marnie-Rose, 10.